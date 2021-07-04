Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 84,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

