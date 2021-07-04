Katalyo Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $81,737.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00131988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.34 or 1.00308759 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

