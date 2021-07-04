Kattana (KTN) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00016832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $158,955.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kattana has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00131702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00166942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,975.01 or 0.99979180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,428 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

