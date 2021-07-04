Kava.io Price Hits $4.52 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $317.19 million and approximately $61.21 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $4.52 or 0.00013260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00261035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.65 or 0.03040991 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

