Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $4.61 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Kcash has a market cap of $4.61 million and $2.70 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kcash has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
