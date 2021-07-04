Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $93.11 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $93.11 or 0.00260660 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and $2.34 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00804206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.53 or 0.08075635 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

