Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 150,363 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,363 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Xperi worth $32,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xperi by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,136 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 358,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,560. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

