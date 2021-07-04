Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of CryoLife worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CryoLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CryoLife stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

