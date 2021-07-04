Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,475 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Wintrust Financial worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.