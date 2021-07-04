Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,388 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,388 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem makes up 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

