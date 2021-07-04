keyTango 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,889.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. keyTango has a market cap of $401,966.00 and $41,889.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00784562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,061,864 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

