Kineko Price Reaches $0.31 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $35,831.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00167193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.27 or 0.99999748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,557,917 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

