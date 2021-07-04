Klaytn (KLAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $115.13 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $115.13 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.13 or 0.00943144 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,611,586,557 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,702,018 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

