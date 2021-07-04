Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0551

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $187.19 million and $1.16 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00136256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,594.90 or 1.00004502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

