Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Buys 18,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 555,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

TSE GUD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.26. 141,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.33. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$662.81 million and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

