Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $81.83 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $81.83 million and $6.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00342599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00139471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00193940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006664 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,569,332 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

