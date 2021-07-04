Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,588,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 7,060,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 275.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KKPNF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.14. 6,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

