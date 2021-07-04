Krios Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,906.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.94 or 0.01385453 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

