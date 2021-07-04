Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
