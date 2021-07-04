Kuende Market Capitalization Reaches $492,969.09 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $492,969.09 and $6.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.