Kuende Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Kuende has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $492,969.09 and $6.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

