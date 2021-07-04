Kusama (KSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $148.12 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $148.12 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $216.43 or 0.00604945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00135803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00167286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,821.33 or 1.00123690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

