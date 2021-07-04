Kush Finance Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $227,419.24 and $2,880.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded 113.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00131009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00166779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,739.14 or 1.00539249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,329 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

