Kwikswap Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,254.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $847,641.03 and $10,254.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,468,781 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

