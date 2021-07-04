L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 177.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of L Brands worth $144,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $74.05 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

