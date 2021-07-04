Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.95. 372,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,434. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

