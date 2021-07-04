Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

LBRMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 156,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,127. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

