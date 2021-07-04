LABS Group Price Down 16.5% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $180,750.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00136103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00166869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,601.07 or 0.99936049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

