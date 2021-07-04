Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0181

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $180,241.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

