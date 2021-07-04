Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,532 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of United Therapeutics worth $50,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

