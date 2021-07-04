Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Eagle Materials worth $73,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.03. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

