Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 228,621 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Ciena worth $51,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

