Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 5,688 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of ANSYS worth $53,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $353.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.08 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

