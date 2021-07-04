Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,197 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 8.63% of The India Fund worth $49,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The India Fund by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

