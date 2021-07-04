Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $45.47 Million Stock Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GF. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

