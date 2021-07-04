Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $48.76 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Regions Financial worth $48,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

