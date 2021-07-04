Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $50.06 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 251.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $50,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.