Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $52.49 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Henry Schein worth $52,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

