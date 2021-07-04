Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,036 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of PagSeguro Digital worth $42,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after buying an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.03.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

