Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Columbus McKinnon worth $40,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

