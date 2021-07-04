Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,726,879 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,726,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $47,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.