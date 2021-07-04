Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 327,687 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,687 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Stericycle worth $43,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stericycle by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

