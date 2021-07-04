Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 35,348 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of F5 Networks worth $55,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

