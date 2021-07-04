Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 492,435 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Atkore worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $32,241,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $12,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

