Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 530,375 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,375 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Envista worth $45,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,092,579.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,464,961.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

