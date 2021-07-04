Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 593,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.