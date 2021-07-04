Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Shares of LMT opened at $381.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

