LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $130.62 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.