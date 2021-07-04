Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

LFTR remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,866. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.