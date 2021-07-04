Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Legend Biotech worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $5,419,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 783,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

LEGN opened at $41.01 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

